CERRITOS, Calif. – The Cerritos College Foundation hosted an event Sept. 21 to celebrate the generosity of Bhupesh and Kumud Parikh, who have funded the Kumud Parikh Family Scholarship for Cerritos College students with a gift of $150,000. The Board of Trustees of Cerritos College bestowed the name "Bhupesh Parikh Student Hall" in the Student Center Building to recognize the Indian American donors for their generosity.
Attended by over 200 guests, the event featured college student drummers performing prior to the ribbon-cutting and name unveiling ceremony, which was attended by Bhupesh and Kumud Parikh, Dr. Jose Fierro, president/superintendent of Cerritos College; Dr. Shin Liu, Cerritos College Trustee; Tom Jackson, Cerritos College Foundation Board Chair; Carol Krumbach, Cerritos College Foundation executive director; Monica Lee Copeland, Cerritos College Foundation chief development officer; Anand Rao, director of the Leprosy Society; Parimal Shah, Chair of Cerritos College Foundation Campaign Leadership Committee; and Hargovind Patel, ‘Thank You to America Wall’ donor.
The name unveiling ceremony opened with a flag presentation from Southeast Academy High School color guard cadets, the singing of the anthem by Cerritos College Music student Derrick Smith, and a welcome address by Foundation executive director Carl Krumbach.
Fierro with Liu then thanked the donors for their generosity and officially declared the new name of the hall. Anand Rao spoked about the value of philanthropy while the Parikhs received felicitations from Pratima Doshi, Jasvant Modi, and Navneet Chugh, who reminded everyone of Mahatma Gandhi's famous saying: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” The Shankara Dance Academy and Cerritos College cheer team added lovely performances to the felicitations.
The Parikhs told the gathering that donating to Cerritos College helps them express their gratitude for America. Bhupesh highlighted the challenges that community college students face which included hunger and homelessness. The Parikhs then received a beautiful proclamation from the City of Cerritos, to a standing ovation from the audience.
Indian American donors of Indian will be able to have their names added to the "Thank You to America Wall," which will be housed in the Bhupesh Parikh Student Hall. If you are interested in visiting the campus and learning more about this opportunity, contact Parimal Shah at pioneermone@yahoo.com or Monica Lee Copeland at mcopeland@cerritos.edu.
Fierro shared his final thanks and stories of his experience as an immigrant and gratitude for America. The evening was capped off with entertainment and dinner catered by students of the Cerritos College Culinary Arts Department as well as Indian specialties provided by Jay Bharat Catering for the vegetarian dinner.
