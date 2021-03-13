CERRITOS, Calif. – The City of Cerritos has added 45 blue lights to its sculpture garden in honor of each city resident who has succumbed to the deadly Covid-19.
Indian American Mayor of the city Naresh Solanki, expressing his condolences on behalf of the city council to the families of the deceased, said, “We share in their grief and wish to offer them some comfort with the blue Cerritos Sculpture Garden lights honoring the memory of their loved ones.”
The memorial lights will be illuminated daily from sunset to sunrise. The city has vowed to add lights, as needed, in memory of other Cerritos residents who pass from Covid-19. Meanwhile, the city, in a press release, encouraged everyone to protect themselves by following all guidelines from public health officials including wearing a cloth face covering, keeping interactions short and keeping a safe distance with others.
The Cerritos Sculpture Garden is located near the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station in the Cerritos Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.