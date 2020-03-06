In Cerritos, Calif., Mayor Naresh Solanki won his re-election bid for the Cerritos City Council in the primary March 3. Solanki was elected to the Cerritos City Council in 2015, became mayor pro tem in 2016 and 2018, and mayor in 2019, according to his bio.
A Cerritos resident since 1988, the Indian American businessman previously served as a Cerritos Planning Commissioner from 2007 to 2015.
Besides being a member of the City Council's Budget/Finance, Performing Arts, Personnel, Auto Mall, Business and Industry and Legislative committees, Solanki serves as the council's delegate to the Los Angeles County City Selection Committee, Gateway Cities Council of Governments, and Southern California Association of Governments, among others. He is the alternate delegate to the California Contract Cities Association.
Solanki is involved with and supports local chapters of the Lions Club and Rotary Club as well as Blind Start of America. He owns and is the CEO/president of retail grocery supermarkets and is also in the hospitality business.
Meanwhile, non-profit founder Nithya Raman will be facing incumbent David Ryu in a runoff election for Los Angeles City Council District 4, according to KABC.
As of the evening of March 4, Raman was about 7 points behind Ryu. To win outright, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote on Super Tuesday.
"This is so beautiful to see the community of people that we've built. They've gone out, knocked on doors for us. People are so excited about the power of City Council and what City Council can do for them," said Raman in the report.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Indian American built a “powerful at-the-door movement that spoke to voters and got people to the polls,” Walter Foley, a senior organizer with the environmental group Food & Water Action.
According to her website, Raman and a group of neighbors started the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition in 2017 in response to a growing population of people experiencing homelessness in her community. SELAH has organized regular outreach programs, and brought regular hot meals and showers to a region of the city severely lacking in such resources. The coalition has enabled hundreds of volunteers to get involved and educated about the growing homelessness crisis.
She also continues to serve as co-chair of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s Homelessness Committee, a position she has held since early 2017.
Raman holds a master’s degree in urban planning from MIT and an undergraduate degree from Harvard.
The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3.
