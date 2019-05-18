Driven by enthusiasm and optimism during the current Indian elections for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Americans have been organizing “Chai Pe Charcha” across the U.S. as well as Southern California, where it is conducting them every week at different locations every time.
Most recently, a Chai Pe Charcha was held May 7 in Artesia, hosted by P.K. Naik, president of OFBJP, along with Parimal Shah, Yogi Patel , Anil Mahajan, and Pat Patnaik,
Modi’s supporters are so sure of his victory that they have planned for a party when the election results are released. OFBJP and Indo American Society of North American will host a dinner party on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Nanking Restaurant in Artesia, and a Sankalp Yagna is planned for June 2 at 4 p.m. at Gayatri Chetana Center in Anaheim. For more information call 714-600-4900 or 562-618-1400 or 626-731-9715.
