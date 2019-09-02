Indian American Chaitanya Sathe was identified as the man who died at Smith Rock State Park in Oregon Aug. 24.
The Bend Bulletin reports that the 35-year-old Sathe was descending on a hiking trail in the Lower Gorge area of the park to begin a climbing route when he fell about 100 feet to his death.
His climbing partner was ahead of him on the trail and did not see the fall, according to the publication.
The fall was reported about 9:40 a.m. Aug. 24, with emergency crews pronouncing Sathe dead at the scene.
Sathe was an engineer at Intel in Hillsboro. He was unmarried and did not have children. Most of his family lives in his native India, according to Sarah Bradham, interim director of the Mazamas mountaineering club, the report said.
Sathe was an active member of Mazamas and participated and assisted in many of its climbing programs, Bradham said, the publication added.
The nature of the accident underscores dangers inherent in climbing, Bradham told the publication.
“We do participate in a risky sport, and we know that accidents happen, and this unfortunately is one of those,” she said. “It sounds like a really freak accident.”
Sathe’s is the second death this year at Smith Rock State Park. In January, a person died of suicide. There was one fatality in 2018. From 2002 to 2017, seven people died at Smith Rock, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.