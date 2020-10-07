With less than a month remaining prior to the Nov. 3 general election, California’s 18th Congressional District’s Democratic incumbent Anna Eshoo and fellow Democratic challenger Rishi Kumar squared off in a debate.
The Sept. 26 debate took place virtually at the Candidate Forum hosted by the Palo Alto League of Women Voters.
In their first opportunity for the candidates to challenge each other directly, Kumar and his team declared victory.
“We nailed it during the debate,” said the Indian American candidate. “Our politicians of today game the system, mostly because people don’t pay attention and keep getting re-elected,” Kumar said in a statement. “It takes a serious challenger to discover, uncover and lay out the facts from the ‘throw dust into the eyes’ fiction. This is what 3rd party entities have been talking about for years, but no one was paying attention,” he said.
Kumar, according to a news release, effectively called out the failures of Eshoo and getting across the message of his campaign: one centered around bold ideas and a people-centric, getting-things-done agenda.
Kumar brought to light the problems with status-quo politicians like Rep. Eshoo, who has been in Congress for 28 years, calling it simply, “activity for the sake of activity,” the release notes.
Regarding the topic of big money in politics, Kumar called out Rep. Eshoo’s alleged status as the No. 1 recipient of Big Pharma money in Congress, drawing a stark contrast with his commitment to reject all special interest or PAC money.
Eshoo responded by saying that she accepts PAC money to pay for lawn signs and stamps. Yet Kumar’s campaign, along with many other grassroots political campaigns across America, has taken $0 from PACs and special interest groups and have been able to cover these same expenses, according to the report.
Eshoo mentioned her endorsements from various political groups, but Kumar noted the hollowness of many of these endorsements given her record, the Kumar campaign release said.
Kumar also challenged Eshoo’s record on climate change. While the incumbent is a cosponsor of the Green New Deal, Kumar noted that after 28 years in office, she had only worked on three bills related to climate change, with little effect, the release adds.
Turning to local issues pertaining to the district, Kumar outlined his vision for a new transportation plan for Silicon Valley, to combat the flow of people leaving the district due to high commute times and lack of affordable housing – a “21 Counties in 21 Minutes” plan that can be found on his website. Eshoo declared she would bring the high-speed rail to Silicon Valley, but Kumar pointed out how she has made no efforts to do so in almost three decades of Congressional leadership, the challenger’s release said.
On the topic of California wildfires, Rep. Eshoo spoke of the problem that California had not had a sufficient fire plan for 100 years: “Why is no one working on one.” Kumar, on the other hand, dove into more specifics, referring to the problem of government neglect and grossly mismanaged funds, it added.
Following the debate, numerous viewers commented on their thoughts of the two candidates in the district, with one notable constituent flipping allegiances.
“I have voted for Anna Eshoo over and over again, and watching this debate, I have to agree that Rishi was prepared and came out strong,” the supporter said, according to Kumar’s news release.
