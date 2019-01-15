A misdemeanor charge related to campaign literature has been dismissed against a recent Indian American candidate for the state Senate in Michigan.
The Ann Arbor News reports that Ann Arbor District Judge Elizabeth Hines issued an opinion Jan. 10 that the state law under which Anuja Rajendra was charged with falsely representing herself as an incumbent is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech.
Rajendra, an Ann Arbor businesswoman, lost a four-way Democratic primary race in August.
She was defended by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, the report said.
Rajendra said after the Jan. 10 hearing that "words cannot describe the trauma of being thrown into the criminal justice system when you did nothing wrong," according to the report.
The Washtenaw County prosecutor's office says it hasn't decided yet whether it will try to appeal Hines' decision, it said. (See earlier India-West story here; https://bit.ly/2FmCDOc)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.