The Charitable Care Foundation announced in a recent news release that it has made an effort to help victims of the California wild fires that are burning in Northern and Southern California.
The Indian American foundation said it has donated $200,000 for the California Wild Fire and Hospital Project.
In a letter to its members, the CCF said, “Please know that CCF is dedicated as ever to its mission to help those in need. We have had several ongoing initiatives that have completed recently. We have also provided support to those in need due to recent events as well.”
“Butte County Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire in Southern California has created unprecedented destruction,” the foundation continued. “There are also many who have lost their lives or are missing. The Camp fire has been officially recorded as the most destructive fire in California history.”
CCF joined with the American Red Cross to match donation funds, it said. Donations will be used to send financial aid for food, lodging and medical supplies, the foundation added.
CCF anticipates this donation will help over 400 people for two weeks and added that it “will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional aid as needed.”
In addition to the aid it is providing for the wild fires, the CCF noted that it has been able to donate over $26 million to various organizations to help those in need. Others receiving help from the foundation were the Second Harvest Food Bank in San Jose, Calif., and the Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital.
“This is a tremendous milestone that has made a positive impact for thousands of people. Please continue to keep those who are in need in your thoughts during this holiday season. We will keep doing all we can to help.”
