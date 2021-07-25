With record breaking deaths in the recent Covid-19 surge, India has witnessed a shortage of oxygen equipment, concentrators, BI-pap machines, and CT-scans, which all have hindered the ability to provide timely and adequate care, said a press release.
With the help of donors and supporters, CCF released $150,000 for India as well as the local San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide as well. Dr. Jasavantbhai Patel, with the help of Best Care Pharmacy California, donated 100 units of oxygen concentrators to the Visnagar area to establish an oxygen concentrator bank in Gujarat State in India, added the release.
Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care USA joined hands with CCF to provide a dedicated Covid-19 health center that provides life saving services for patients from the rural area of Southern Gujarat state. The Covid health center started with a 50-bed unit with modern medical facilities to treat patients with Covid-19 and quickly expanded to another 150-bed unit to address the growing needs of the community. The center is equipped with ICU beds, CT-scans, ventilators, and Bi-pap machines. The services are provided to the tribal populations of the Dharampur and surrounding areas.
CCF, along with Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA, established two oxygen plants in Navasari and Bardoli. LPS prepared and distributed 2000 medical kit in Phase-1, the release noted, adding the kitss contain sanitizer bottles, N95 masks, soap, vitamin C, E and D tablets. CCF sends financial help to the Mukul Trust of Bardoli. They prepared 200 kits in Phase-2.
CCF and the Joy of Sharing Foundation earlier joined hand to provide necessary help to India in Phase-1, including oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment, according to Vinod Patel, CCF chairman.
CCF also directly connected with St. Stephenes Knanaya Catholic Church in N.Y. and Vatsalya Education Charity in Georgia to send medical and food supply for Kerala and Gujarat as well as New York and Georgia. CCF also sent financial aid to Martha Kitchen, American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Alameda County Food Bank in the Bay Area of Northern California.
To this date CCF has successfully funded more than $30 million for humanitarian services around the world and help India to handle its critical situation.
To make a donation, make checks payable to: Charitable Care Foundation, 6400 Barron Place, Gilroy, CA 95020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.