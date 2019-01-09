There has been a strong outpouring of financial support for slain Fijian Indian American police officer Ronil Singh, who was shot to death at a traffic stop early morning Dec. 26 in Newman, Calif.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which pays off the mortgages for the families left behind when a firefighter or police officer is killed in the line of duty, has helped raise $350,000 for Singh’s family. The foundation announced Jan. 7 that it has raised enough money to pay off the mortgage on the home of Cpl. Singh. It stated that the foundation will also give the family an additional $50,000 donation to help with Cpl. Singh’s son’s future education costs.
Singh, who had served with the Newman, Calif., police department since 2011, was 33 at the time of his death. Singh, a resident of Modesto, Calif., is survived by his wife Anamika and their five-month-old son. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2EO0Vj2)
Tunnel to Towers chairman and CEO Frank Siller said Cpl. Singh “came here to live the American dream,” and called on the country to “show them the greatness of America and take care of his family.” Siller made the appeal on the Fox News’ morning show, “Fox & Friends” last week.
After announcing the fundraising effort to help the Singh family, donations came in from all 50 states, Great Britain, Canada, Armenia, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Aland Islands, the foundation noted in a press release, adding that Siller traveled to Newman, and met with Singh’s widow Anamika and his brother Reggie Singh.
On Jan. 7, Siller came on the show once again to reveal that the foundation surpassed the goal of $300,000, raising $350,000.
“Mika Singh, the widow, wanted to pass on her thanks to Fox & Friends, to you personally, and to the viewers because they know without your help that this couldn’t happen,” he said on the show Jan. 7 morning. “She expressed such relief that she’s never going to have to worry about this mortgage again and that there’s other money to help her son.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.