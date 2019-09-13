Several top city officials in Charlotte, N.C., including Indian American councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, have asked the police to investigate a threatening letter littered with racist remarks which they received in the mail.
According to the New York Daily News, the letters, which were received Aug. 16, were sent within days of each other, and they were addressed to Mayor Vi Lyles, six city council members, five county commissioners, as well as members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.
All the recipients but Ajmera are African American.
According to local news station WCNC, the letters were sent to government offices about a few weeks ago. They contained hateful statements that can be understood as “lynching,” as Councilman Braxton Winston said, the Daily News said.
Winston was one of the people who received the threatening letter, which read, in part, “Each of you despicable BLACK democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town (my town) on a rail,” according to the report.
“We get hate mail all the time,” Winston said in an interview with the local media outlet. “But this one was unique ... It was pretty intense, pretty intense, [and] pretty well thought-out,” he told WCNC.
Ajmera agreed that, although hate mail is a known practice, this time it felt different.
“I’ve received individual hate letters, but this is the first where it was sent to people throughout the city,” she told NBC News.
Peppered throughout the hateful statement was a recent chant proudly used by President Trump supporters in rallies — “send her back” — and some of Trump’s divisive language telling his critics that they should “go back” to the “crime infested places” they “originally came from,” the report added.
The now infamous insults were part of the comments the president used to refer to “The Squad,” a group of four Democratic congresswomen of color, in a series of tweets last month.
“I do believe you need to go back to where you came from if you don’t BEGIN to show this great country some RESPECT and HONOR,” the letter read, according to the report.
The writer criticized former President Barack Obama, showed support for the Trump White House, and went on to say, “leave our Confederate Memorials and statues alone.”
Mayor Lyle’s spokesman Jeremy Mills said that the letters were identical, and appeared to have been sent by the same person, according to NBC News.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been contacted. We are aware of the letters and reviewing the material,” department spokesman Robert Tufano said in a statement, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.