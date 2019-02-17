Indian American chemical engineer Dr. Raj Shah was recently conferred the title of a Chartered Petroleum Engineer by the Energy Institute.
He is the first Indian American to achieve this distinction, an honor which so far only half a dozen Americans have been recognized with, according to a news release.
The Energy Institute’s ambition is that energy, and its critical role in our world, is better understood, managed and valued. The Energy Institute is a network with insight spanning the world of energy, from conventional oil and gas to the most innovative renewable and energy efficient technologies, and working with the know-how of around 20,000 members and 250 companies from 120 countries, according to the release.
The global energy industry, the people working in it and wider society all benefit from the work done at the Energy Institute.
Shah has also been conferred the distinguished alumni award from the Institute of Chemical technology in Mumbai. More recently, the National Certification Commission in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering in Washington, D.C., honored Shah by inducting him as a certified professional chemist and certified chemical engineer, the release added.
Shah is recognized internationally for his contributions to the petroleum industry. He has been recognized over the last two decades for his inventions and his efforts in creating standardized test methods for use worldwide by the American Standard of Testing Materials International with three awards of Excellence and an ASTM Eagle award.
Shah was also recently inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK.
He is the currently the director of Koehler Instrument Company Inc. in Holtsville, N.Y., and serves on various boards of directors/advisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.