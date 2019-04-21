The University of Pittsburgh and its School of Engineering honored Dr. Hanwant Singh with the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award at a March 28 gala event.
Singh, who was named the Distinguished Alumni honoree for the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, is a distinguished alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and in 2018 received the highest honor accorded by NASA.
After graduating from IIT Delhi in 1968, Singh went on to earn his doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1972.
He later completed postdoctoral research at Rutgers University, where his focus on research switched gears from engineering to the environment.
His primary research goal has been to better understand the impact of human activities on the chemistry and climate of the earth’s atmosphere through direct observations and data analysis, according to his bio.
Prior to his recent retirement from NASA, where he was a scientist and research director, Singh led a group of scientists at the NASA Ames Research Center and was a director of the Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory at SRI, formerly the Stanford Research Institute.
Among the honors bestowed on Singh include the Frank A. Chambers Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Art and Science of Air Pollution; three NASA Exceptional Leadership/Scientific Achievement Medals; and most recently the Distinguished Service Medal.
He is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union and the World Innovative Foundation.
The Indian American was also the editor-in-chief of the international journal Atmospheric Environment for over two decades.
Singh believes the rigorous scientific training he received at the University of Pittsburgh has provided him with the solid foundation to embrace new ideas and challenges, his bio said.
