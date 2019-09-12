A Chicago-area Indian American surgeon and his family have been allowed to move ahead in their suit against the Butler, Illinois school district, who had alleged that their son had cheated on a spelling bee by obtaining the questions before the competition.
Rahul Julka had initially filed his complaint in 2017, after Butler School District 53 barred his sons from participating in the district spelling bee. The school district barred the Julka boys, identified in the complaint as R.J. and A.J., from participating after another family, the Badlanis, accused them of cheating.
The suit names school officials and board members and the accusing family. Julka initially demanded $50 million in damages for emotional distress and injunctive relief.
- S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly issued an opinion on the case Aug. 26, focusing primarily on whether the Julka boys’ First Amendment rights had been violated. The judge ruled that — though the boys themselves did not bring about the lawsuit — they were nonetheless protected by the First Amendment.
“Insofar as the grievance was sent by R.J.’s parents on his behalf,” Kennelly wrote, “it would be incongruous to hold that R.J. — then an 11-year-old elementary school student — was not entitled to First Amendment protections because he did not personally write or deliver the grievance.”
Kennelly further noted R.J. couldn’t get a copy of his own student records without parental permission, let alone file the grievance that would be subject to First Amendment protections, as reported by the Cook County Record.
“The plaintiffs have pointed to evidence from which a jury could reasonably find that the school district and the school board engaged in a pattern of conduct in which they unfairly sanctioned the Julka family, publicized their alleged wrongdoing and the resulting sanctions to the community, and took retaliatory actions against R.J.,” Kennelly wrote. “Although each one of these actions considered in isolation might be insufficient to establish extreme and outrageous conduct toward (the parents) and A.J., a jury evaluating the allegations and the evidence as a whole could reasonably conclude that the defendants' entire course of conduct was tortuous.”
Kennelly allowed Vandana Badlani, the parent who accused the boys of cheating, to be excused from accusations that she inflicted emotional distress. Badlani reportedly illegally recorded a phone call with the Julkas, but Kennelly wrote: “No reasonable jury could find that she engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct.”
He also wrote that Badlani’s involvement in the matter was “limited in time and scope.”
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2lEzhgN)
