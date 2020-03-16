Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago and the South Asian American Policy & Research Institute praised the decision of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to hire Shobhana Johri Verma as Chicago’s first-ever liaison with the city’s Indian American voters and community organizations.
Since 2011, Advancing Justice-Chicago, SAAPRI and other active community leaders have worked with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners in their efforts to provide language assistance to Indian American voters, according to a news release.
As part of this partnership, Advancing Justice-Chicago and SAAPRI recommended that the Board of Election hire a liaison to Chicago’s Indian American voters to further their mission of providing quality language assistance to voters and raise awareness of these resources in the Indian community, it said.
“Growing numbers of South Asian American voters in Chicago are limited English proficient, and this news is a huge win for the South Asian community in Chicago,” said Andy Kang, Advancing Justice-Chicago legal director.
“We commend Shobhana Johri Verma and the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners for continuing to expand and improve much-needed language assistance to South Asian American voters in Chicago,” said Ami Gandhi, executive director of SAAPRI.
Since late 2011, federal law has required that limited English proficient voters in Chicago who speak an Asian Indian language receive assistance in voting, such as Hindi-translated ballots and bilingual election judges in designated precincts on Election Day, the joint news release said.
In Chicago, such language assistance is also required for Spanish and Chinese, the release added.
Verma’s work with the Election Board will involve coordinating language-assistance in polling places for Indian American voters, reaching out to Indian American community groups, recruiting bilingual election judges, promoting voter registration, and overseeing the Hindi translations of voting materials.
Verma serves as an executive director at SAAPRI, a post she has held since August 2019.
She has, according to SAAPRI, a unique blend of public policy, outreach, advocacy and public relations experience. Prior to her current post, the Indian American most recently built and also leads one of the first and most effective South Asian Voter Engagement programs at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Thanks to her untiring efforts since 2014, unprecedented numbers of South Asian Americans in the city have begun to exercise their right to vote and participate in local, state and federal level electoral process, her bio said.
Prior to joining the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, Verma held numerous roles as a researcher, educator, volunteer and journalist advocating for environmental causes and gender and immigrant interests, including challenging roles supporting victims of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and domestic violence.
She has written for and been published in both the digital and print media in both the United States and India.
Verma holds two master’s degrees in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies from the University of Cincinnati and Lucknow University.
She is a certified sexual violence prevention educator and is trained in medical and legal advocacy. She is a past student board member of the Cincinnati Chapter of Planned Parenthood.
Verma is also a member of the Chicago Commission on Human Relations Advisory Council on Equity that advises the mayor and City Council of Chicago on policy matters regarding civil rights issues.
