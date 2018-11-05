Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, who had previously run for Illinois governor before dropping out of the race last year, now has his sights fixed on becoming the treasurer of Chicago, according to reports.
Pawar, the 47th Ward alderman, announced Oct. 29 that he is seeking the treasurer post, which is up for election February 2019.
His announcement comes on the heels of current Treasurer Kurt Summers’ choice to not seek re-election.
“I’ve decided to run because I believe we are in a moment of incredible opportunity to make so much progressive change for Chicagoans through the power of this office,” the Indian American candidate said in a statement, according to an NBC Chicago report.
Should he win the election, Pawar, noted as a liberal or progressive, said he plans to launch a “people’s public bank and loan capital to expand neighborhood businesses, finance affordable housing, fund new infrastructure and refinance student loans to help Chicagoans stay in the city while attracting new ones,” the report said.
“I am running to be your next city treasurer to enact a bold progressive agenda to harness the power of 2.7 million Chicagoans and invest in our neighborhoods and each other,” he said.
Pawar ended a run for Illinois governor due to a lack of funds last October (see India-West article here).
"The reason I got into this race, honestly, is that I was afraid," Pawar said in his statement. "Afraid of the society my daughter might inherit if the American ship stays the current course. She’s only one-and-a-half, but America is not a small ship. It is a giant tanker, the kind you need to start steering miles out from shore if you want to dock without crashing. We are not on a safe course right now, and we know it."
He was earlier listed among the potential candidates to run for mayor in the wake of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision to not seek re-election, the report said.
