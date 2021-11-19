Dr. Suresh Reddy, an Indian American neuro interventional radiologist in the Chicago area, took office as president of the Indian American Medical Association of Illinois in a ceremony held in Oakbrook, Illinois, Nov. 13.
“I would like to stand on the top of shoulders of 39 past presidents so I can see farther,” the past president of the national AAPI said, according to a press release.
“As the president, one of my main goals is to revitalize local chapters that are the backbone for the national organization; help make the local chapters financially viable as funds have dwindled due to pharma support; and to bring in younger physicians into the fold,” Reddy told the audience.
Reddy then introduced his Executive Committee: Dr. Piyush Vyas, Dr. Radhika Chimata, and Dr. Meher Medavaram. The new chairs of the committee include Drs. Aparna Natarajan, Srilatha Gundala, Tapan Parikh, and Neetha Dhananjaya.
Among the dignitaries attending the ceremony were Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar, U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois state Representative Deanne Mazzochi, and infectious diseases specialist Dr. Vishnu Chundi.
Reddy currently resides in the Chicago area with his wife Leela and son Rohun. He is currently a trustee of the Village of Oak Brook, lead of chiefs of radiology for the states of Illinois and Wisconsin Veterans Administration, and has participated in innumerable community events.
