In his bid for a third term in office representing the 8th Congressional District in Illinois, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi got a campaign boost with the endorsement of a major daily publication, the Chicago Sun-Times.
The editorial board at the Sun-Times said Krishnamoorthi is among the most effective members of Congress from Illinois.
“He gets good things done, pursues bipartisanship and has his priorities right. He has focused on jobs and affordable health care, on skills-based training for young people who are not college-bound, and on making college more affordable for those who are,” the editorial board wrote.
Krishnamoorthi, first elected to Congress in 2016, worked with a House Republican colleague to create a program — a cooperative venture of government and private businesses — to train some 13 million young people in the skills they need to do jobs that now go unfilled for lack of qualified applicants, the publication continued.
Additionally, the endorsers wrote that the Indian American congressman has led a bipartisan effort to discourage young people from using e-cigarettes, which could pose a health crisis. As a result of his work, Juul, a vaping industry leader, has halted U.S. advertising and sales of flavored products, it said.
“Krishnamoorthi also was a leader in Congress in convincing the Trump administration to reduce from 10 years to just five the period during which pharmaceutical companies can retain exclusive rights to a new drug,” it wrote. “This revision of President Trump’s new North American trade deal — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — will make it possible for less expensive generic alternatives to be brought to market earlier.”
Krishnamoorthi wants to improve Obamacare by creating an affordable “public option” alternative to private health insurance. He wants to push Congress to end a ban on the federal government’s ability to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry for Medicare and Medicaid recipients, the newspaper notes.
And he wants to see the completion, finally, of a western access point to O’Hare Airport, which could transform the economy of the suburbs to the west of the airport, it added.
“We endorse Krishnamoorthi,” it concluded.
