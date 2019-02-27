The race to replace outgoing Kurt Summers as Chicago treasurer could not be decided during the Feb. 26 election, with Indian American 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar and state Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin emerging from the three-candidate race to face off in a runoff.
Though the results are yet to become official, Pawar and Conyears-Ervin were neck-and-neck, tallying 41.6 percent and 44.3 percent of the vote, respectively.
The third candidate, Peter Gariepy, came in a distant third with 14.1 percent of the vote, with about 5 percent of the precincts still to be counted, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
The treasurer’s office oversees the city’s bank accounts and investments, among other responsibilities.
“We're in the runoff! And today, we go even bigger. Circle April 2nd on your calendar and sign up today to volunteer,” Pawar tweeted. “Without your support, we wouldn't have made it this far. With your support, there's no limit to what we can do,” he said.
Pawar, 38, is perhaps the best-known among the treasurer candidates, having represented his North Side ward since 2011, the Tribune said in its report
As he did during his aborted run for the Democratic nomination for governor in the last election cycle, Pawar has cast himself as the progressive choice, vowing to create a public bank to refinance student debt and invest in affordable housing and to launch an office of economic empowerment, the report said.
He said late Feb. 26 that he planned to embark on a second round of campaigning the morning of Feb. 27.
“Nothing changes,” he said, according to the publication. “This campaign has always been about building a coalition to take on income inequality in a meaningful way. … We always anticipated a close race.”
The runoff election is scheduled for April 2.
In other municipal races in Chicago, Zehra Quadri was looking to win the 50th Ward alderman seat. In the three-candidate race, incumbent Debra Silverstein won handily with 65.5 percent of the vote. Quadri finished third with 16.1 percent, more than 2 points behind second place Andrew Rowlas.
