Pediatric dentist Paul Sohi, who serves as the chief of staff for Hamilton County, Ohio’s newest commissioner, has filed a complaint with the state’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying he was verbally abused by other commissioners and their chiefs of staff.
Sohi serves as chief of staff for Stephanie Dumas, who took office in January. Dumas is the first African American commissioner in the history of Hamilton County.
In his complaint filed Feb. 4 with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and Equal Opportunity Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Sohi said that he was verbally abused by Hamilton County Commissioners Todd Portune and Denise Driehaus and Driehaus' chief of staff, Alex Linser.
"I was advised that being yelled and screamed at is part of the job, for which I stated I will not allow it," Sohi stated in the complaint, as reported by local media. The Indian American alleged that Portune's chief of staff, Victoria Parks, hit him on the shoulder but "no reason was given."
He also alleged in the complaint Portune told him, "You didn't grow up here, so you don't know the culture," and that Linser "pointed a finger in my face while standing up pulling his pants up as if he was ready to fight," as reported by cincinnati.com.
Sohi has run for Ohio state Assembly three times but has lost all three bids. The pediatric dentist was on the defending end of a complaint in 1995 when his office manager and two dental assistants claimed to the Ohio State Dental Board that Sohi had violently threatened his young patients. The former employees claimed that he grabbed and choked one child, placed some children in headlocks, threatened another child with a needle full of anesthetic placed between the eyes and pinned a child against the wall and shook him, as reported by cincinnati.com. His license was suspended for six months. He told The Enquirer that the charges against him were lobbed by disgruntled employees.
(0) comments
