The child endangerment trial for Sini Mathews, the Indian American mother of Texas toddler Sherin Mathews who was found dead in a culvert in October 2017, has been postponed, with no reschedule date announced, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.
Sini Mathews is in custody on a $250,000 bond on two felony charges of child endangerment and child abandonment and negligence. Her trial was set to begin Jan. 14, but new prosecutors were assigned to the case after a new Dallas County District Attorney, John Creuzot, was elected in November.
Mathews’ husband Wesley is scheduled to go to trial in May. He faces the death penalty for allegedly murdering Sherin. Wesley Mathews also faces two felony counts of harming a disabled person, and tampering with a human corpse to destroy evidence. He is being held without bail.
Sherin Mathews — who was adopted from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar just 16 months before her death — was reported missing Oct. 7 morning. After an intensive search with many members of the local Indian American community getting involved to find the young, special needs toddler, she was found Oct. 22 in a culvert about a half mile away from the Mathews’ Richardson, Texas home.
Wesley Mathews later confessed that he physically “assisted” Sherin with drinking her milk at 3 a.m., Oct. 7 morning, and then watched her choke before he took her prone body to the culvert. Police reports indicate that Mathews did a load of laundry before reporting his daughter missing, five hours later.
Sini Mathews, a nurse, told police she had been sleeping during the time her daughter initially went missing. Wesley Mathews initially told police that he had made Sherin stand outside the home as a punishment for not drinking her milk and opined that coyote wolves had taken away the little girl.
On the evening before Sherin’s death, the couple went out to dinner with their older biological daughter, leaving Sherin at home alone for at least 90 minutes as a punishment for not drinking her milk (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2F7kDDA).
Dallas, Texas Child Protective Services noted in report issued last May that there was evidence that Sherin may have been chronically abused before she was found dead.
“The child was diagnosed with having skin breakdown on her shoulders, a skin infection on both shoulders, and swelling. The child had bilateral humerus fractures, almost to collar bone at the top of the shoulder. X-rays showed that the child had an older injury; a left femur fracture,” noted the report.
“The child also had bony growths and older fractures. The child had an earlier right arm fracture from jumping off a couch. It is believed that the child's left femur fracture might have occurred a few weeks prior to 02/08/2017,” noted the report, which stated that Sini Mathews refused to let further x-rays be taken of Sherin.
“There were concerns that the child's injuries were not consistent with the explanation given and that the child had been physically abused,” noted the report.
The Mathews also reportedly refused to buy special milk formula for Sherin, who was severely malnourished when she was adopted.
