NEW YORK — Researchers, including Indian American Hariprem Rajasekhar, have revealed that children, teenagers and young adults are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19 and those with underlying health conditions are at even greater risk of death.
"This study provides a baseline understanding of the early disease burden of COVID-19 in pediatric patients," said study researcher Hariprem Rajasekhar from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Department of Pediatrics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
"The findings confirm that this emerging disease was already widespread in March and that it is not universally benign among children," Rajasekhar added.
Published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the study followed 48 children and young adults – from newborns to 21-years-old – who were admitted to pediatric intensive care units in the U.S. and Canada for COVID-19 in March and April.
More than 80 percent had chronic underlying conditions, such as immune suppression, obesity, diabetes, seizures or chronic lung disease. Of those, 40 percent depended on technological support due to developmental delays or genetic anomalies.
More than 20 percent experienced failure of two or more organ systems due to COVID-19, and nearly 40 percent required a breathing tube and ventilator.
At the end of the follow-up period, nearly 33 percent of the children were still hospitalized due to COVID-19, with three still requiring ventilator support and one on life support.
Two of the children admitted during the three-week study period died.
The researchers said they were "cautiously encouraged" by hospital outcomes for the children studied, citing the 4.2 percent mortality rate for PICU patients compared with published mortality rates of up to 62 percent among adults admitted to ICUs, as well as lower incidences of respiratory failure.
The study noted that doctors in the New York metropolitan area are seeing what appears to be a new COVID-related syndrome in children.
"The idea that COVID-19 is sparing of young people is just false," said study co-author Lawrence C Kleinman.
"While children are more likely to get very sick if they have other chronic conditions, including obesity, it is important to note that children without chronic illness are also at risk. Parents need to continue to take the virus seriously," Kleinman added.
Recently, another study, published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, also revealed that gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, coupled with a fever or history of exposure to COVID-19, could indicate coronavirus infection in children.
