Under a new law introduced by New Jersey state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth County, children and dependents of New Jersey residents holding an H-1B visa are now exempt from paying out-of-state tuition at state colleges and universities.
The law was signed Jan. 21 by Governor Phil Murphy, according to a news release by Gopal's office.
“When someone comes to New Jersey on an H-1B visa, they’re bringing their own unique expertise, intellect, and insight to the challenges and opportunities our state faces,” Gopal, who represents the 11th Legislative District, said in a statement.
“But when we deny their children the opportunity to access an affordable college education right here at home, we’re shutting the door on a whole new generation of brilliance and talent," the state senator added. "When we make higher education more affordable for these kids, we’re supporting their academic pursuits while encouraging them to cultivate and apply their skills right here in the Garden State.”
Previously, students from H-1B families were required to pay full out-of-state tuition to cover the costs of higher education.
As this law takes effect, however, Gopal hopes that it will make college education more affordable to these students and their families, the release said.
