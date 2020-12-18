Children's Hope India, a nonprofit dedicated to lifting children from poverty to prosperity in India and the United States, Dec. 9 announced the honorees for its inaugural Gratitude Awards, recognizing individuals who have made bold civic and charitable contributions in a particularly challenging year.
Among the recipients were Indian American Dr. Sanjay Gupta, entertainers Deepika Padukone and Chandrika Tandon, as well as activist Hindu Singh Sodha.
Additionally, chief infectious diseases doctor and member of the Coronavirus Taskforce Dr. Anthony Fauci was named a recipient.
CHI co-founder, board member and journalist Lavina Melwani hosted the virtual event on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
"In these uncertain times of the pandemic, we may be isolated from our loved ones and unable to share the joy of a Thanksgiving meal in person but we can still warm ourselves by sharing thanks," Melwani said, according to the news release.
Children's Hope India's inaugural Gratitude Awards honored the heroes around the world who contributed to helping the community weather such uncertain times, it said.
Gupta is the host of the CNN show “Sanjay Gupta MD” and co-host with Anderson Cooper of global town halls throughout the pandemic. He was chosen for coming into our homes and giving us wisdom and truth, CHI said.
Padukone is an actress, producer and founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation. She was named for her bold and courageous championship around mental health issues.
Tandon, a Grammy-nominated artist, humanitarian and business leader, was named for her calming chants and dedication to helping children succeed.
Sodha, a Rajasthan-based activist working on refugee rights, conflict resolution and peace movements, and founder of the Universal Just Action Society, was named by CHI for his passionate advocacy and support of the refugee communities in Jodhpur, providing them hope for a new life.
Dina Pahlajani, co-founder and president of Children's Hope India, added that this year's awards were also dedicated to "the brave heart children of Children's Hope India for adapting in such difficult times and staying committed to learning despite the challenges of the pandemic."
Children's Hope India launched the Gratitude Awards to showcase the work of individuals around the world who give what they can – whether a monetary contribution, a helping hand or a kind word.
The Gratitude Awards will take place annually to recognize the many that truly make our world better and safer, and empower us all to be stronger individuals.
In honor of this year's awards, Children's Hope India donated gift certificates, turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to families and individuals in Manhattan, Queens and Long Island, it said.
