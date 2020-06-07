Chimeron Bio, an RNA therapeutics company based in Philadelphia, Penn., and Fairfax, Virginia’s George Mason University’s National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases, a leading institute conducting pioneering research on infectious diseases including diagnostic, therapeutics and vaccine development, announced May 28 their partnership to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine development will be based on Chimeron Bio’s ChaESARTM self-amplifying RNA technology and will integrate George Mason’s complementing expertise and Biomedical Research Laboratory, a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health supported, state-of-the-art Regional Biocontainment Laboratory for the rapid screening of the company’s vaccine pipeline, according to a BusinessWire report.
“Our collaborators at Chimeron Bio have a strong commitment to pursuing innovative, personalized treatments which aligns well with our research philosophy – exploring innovative approaches to solve big global problems,” Aarthi Narayanan, associate professor of Systems Biology in George Mason University’s College of Science, stated in the press release.
“At Mason, we know that partnerships like this are critical to making time-sensitive, important biomedical discoveries,” the Indian American educator added.
ChaESARTM, a self-amplifying RNA delivery technology, can deliver highly immunogenic viral genes to elicit rapid and sustained immune response. ChaESAR’s ability to amplify the production of viral antigens inside the body is expected to generate a vaccine response at much lower doses compared to traditional mRNA approaches.
Moreover, the ChaESARTM particle is a self-assembling delivery system which bypasses the need for expensive in-vitro RNA synthesis. Due to its superior science and manufacturing advantage, a single batch of a low-dose ChaESARTM formulation could vaccinate many more people worldwide, thereby offering a rapid, effective, and affordable solution.
“We strongly believe our self-amplifying mRNA technology is the perfect solution for the generation of COVID-19 vaccines for use both in select markets and populations around the world,” Afshin Safavi, Chimeron Bio chairman of the board, stated in the release.
“The Biocontainment Laboratory and Mason’s exceptional scientists are unique and valuable assets,” Charles Bailey, NCBID executive director, added. “We welcome this opportunity to share our resources by teaming with Chimeron Bio on this innovative approach to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.”
“ChaESAR’s ability to deliver both viral peptides and viral RNA makes it a robust anti-viral approach,” explained Thimmaiah Chendrimada, Chief Scientific Officer at Chimeron Bio. “We anticipate the learnings from this partnership will inform additional designs as we develop effective treatment and vaccines for COVID-19 and beyond.”
COVID-19 belongs to a family of coronaviruses which can cause serious respiratory diseases. Through this partnership, the company will also test RNA therapeutics and peptide vaccines targeting other coronaviruses in addition to COVID-19, noted the release.
“This collaboration will test multiple ChaESARTM vaccines enabling rapid selection of the best candidate for further development. I am incredibly proud of our combined expertise as we work to address COVID-19 and validate ChaESAR’s potential as a globally accessible vaccine platform,” Jolly Mazumdar, Indian American CEO at Chimeron Bio, added.
