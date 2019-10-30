REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — The tantalizing aroma of Indian snacks and chai filled the vast reception hall of the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center early evening Oct. 21. The hall was filled to overflowing with members of the Indian American community as they partook of the refreshments before the beginning of the Bollywood dance show put on by NDM Bollywood Dance Productions. The occasion was the 13th Sevanjali, the annual fundraiser of Chinmaya Mission, Los Angeles. The crowd browsed through displays of Indian jewelry and clothes put up by local vendors and took in the tenets of the Chinmaya Mission Pledge that hung from banners – service with humility, fostering community and giving more than what you receive.
At the precise and stated time, the show began with a video encapsulating the past year’s activities at CMLA, serving as a cultural hub for the community. This included spiritual discourses, celebrations of festivals and universal events like Mothers’ Day.
Swami Ishwarananda, the resident Acharya and spiritual head of CMLA welcomed the audience in his witty and charming style. He explained that the theme of the evening’s performance – Dancing with Elegance – was not meant to be mere sensory entertainment but had deep roots in the Indian spiritual tradition. Lord Shiva as Nataraja is considered to be the supreme dancer with attributes of Satyam (truth), Shivam (purity) and Sundaram (beauty). These attributes are simple yet elegant, embodying the concept of beauty in simplicity, he said.
Shashi Acharya, chairman of the CMLA Foundation Committee, then presented the financial status of the organization. He revealed the astounding statistic that 98% of the funds raised are given back to the community through its various programs, with only a 2% overhead. The funds raised go towards Balavihar, the children’s education program at the main center in Tustin as well as the various satellite centers around greater Los Angeles. Community outreach programs like the work done to support disadvantaged children in the Santa Ana school district, planting of trees in public parks and working with corporate professionals on ethics in the workplace are also backed.
NDM dancers took to the stage to an enthusiastic roar from the audience. Every dance item, all performed by students of the dance school, were energetic, engaging and colorful. The dancers thrilled the audience with their precise movements, crisp choreography and spectacular costumes. There were dances that evoked films of yore and numbers based on recent hits. There was something and more for all members of the audience, living up to the billing of elegance and beauty.
After the performance the audience members were given complimentary dinner boxes.
