TUSTIN, Calif. – When Swami Ishwaranda, the head acharya of Chinmaya Mission in Southern California, was at Mount Abu on a pilgrimage in November last year, the thought came to him while chanting slokas in praise of Shankar Bhagawan to have a statue of Adi Shankaracharya installed at the Chinmaya Rameshwaram center here. A sculptor in Jaipur was immediately commissioned for its making.
On Jan. 18, the beautiful statue was formally installed and consecrated in Tustin. The timing could not have been more perfect. Chinmaya Mission Los Angeles is celebrating its 25th year and to pay homage to a figure from the guru parampara was most appropriate.
The consecration event – Guru Abhivaadanam – began at 7 a.m. with Ganesh puja, followed by Sudarshana Homam and Rama Beeja Homam, held in the elegantly decorated stage of the main hall, giving ample room for the large turnout of hundreds of Indian American attendees to view the proceedings.
Pandit Sivaramakrishnan of the Sanatan Dharma temple, who led the consecration event, was assisted on stage by the sponsors of the event. His resonant chanting of the Vedic hymns was enthusiastically reinforced by several dozen ritviks. The very sound of the melodic and rhythmic hymns induced a sense of serenity in the entire area. The proceedings were symbolically presided over by Swami Chinmayananda and Shankaracharya, present on stage in photo and statue form, respectively.
Swami Ishwarananda pointed out the significance of the date, 18, as symbolizing “jaya” or victory. The number 18 also occurs repeatedly in Hinduism – 18 chapters in the Gita and Mahabharata, 18 days of the Mahabharata war and 18 steps in Sabarimala being a few examples. He then formally placed the ascetic’s “danda” (stick) in the hands of the newly sculpted form of Shankaracharya. This stick, carried by all sages, represents the three types of discipline that they adhere to and everyone is encouraged to follow: discipline of “vak” (speech), “mano” (mind) and “kaya” (body). Swamiji also shared a special message sent by the head of the Chinmaya Mission, Swami Tejomayananda, blessing and congratulating the CMLA community. He also recognized Shashi and Rekha Acharya for their contributions toward the new installation.
The statue was then moved from the homam area to its permanent location in the altar hall to the sound of conchs and chenda drums. A week earlier, every balavihar student, parent and CMLA member had participated in “likhita japa” (written prayer), “Hara Hara Shankara Jaya Jaya Shankara,” on index cards. These prayer card were movingly carried by Swamiji himself on his head, signifying the importance of all supplicants big and small in the eyes of the lord, and placed within the granite base of the statue. The statue itself was then finally placed on its pedestal with consecrating hymns.
CMLA’s chanting group vocalized several hymns in honor of Shankara and the music group Swaranjali melodiously rendered bhajans in praise of the gurus, accompanied by flute, tabala and ganjira.
All present were offered lunch and homemade prasad.
