PIERCY, Calif. – In the ancient Vedanta school of philosophy, much emphasis is placed on the machinations of the mind and how it can and should be reined in for a peace-filled and, ultimately, spiritually-uplifting life.
With this as its focus, Chinmaya Mission in North America, with a new editorial team and advisors Swami Shantananda and Swami Ishwarananda, has relaunched the “Mananam” series of books. The Sanskrit “Mananam” means reflection and the articles in it seek to guide and provoke contemplation toward a meaningful life. The Mananam book series is known for focusing on a single subject of interest and exploring it through the eyes of masters irrespective of the faith they profess, the goal always being to educate and encourage rumination, according to a press release.
This quarter, the first issue of the newly redesigned and formulated book series focuses on matters related to identity. The just released “Am I That I Am?” is fully aware that while each of us wants an answer to the age old question, “Who am I?” each reader is also in a different stage of life and frame of mind.
The early articles cover the gamut and are easily recognizable as experiences shared: Indian American youth feeling nonplussed and confused, parents torn about how values are to be imparted in a multicultural American setting, and, those in offices, politics and business facing the ever present challenge of feeling equal in the public space. Sensitive, insightful and above all practical, the essays by thought leaders conclude with a decipherable resolution.
The final part of the book carries the infallible words of world masters. Their words, if paid heed to, function like catalysts for self-discovery, noted the release. The 183-page book makes for easy reading without detracting from its seriousness of purpose. For more information and to get a copy, visit: https://www.chinmayapublications.com/mananam-series
