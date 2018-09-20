Indian American Cisco executive Nirav Sheth has been named chair of this year’s March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction Silicon Valley.
As chair of the charity food event, which will take place Nov. 8 at The GlassHouse in San Jose, Calif., Sheth will spearhead the fundraising efforts to benefit the March of Dimes’ mission to lead the fight to improve the health of all moms and babies.
The evening will feature a tasting of Silicon Valley’s desirable cuisine, prepared and served by culinary chefs from top local establishments, followed by a seated dessert program and a rousing live auction.
Sheth, vice president of worldwide partner sales at Cisco, first became involved with March of Dimes when he served as the sponsor for Cisco Services’ fundraising efforts, supporting the 2012 and 2013 March for Babies walks, according to a press release.
“Through the course of that process, I learned so much about March of Dimes, its mission, and, the truly global impact the organization has on families around the world,” said Sheth. “The health and well-being of families is something that we can all relate to; but for my family, there is a deeper connection: my family had quite a scare when we were expecting our second child. Had our daughter arrived early, she would have benefited from the March of Dimes’ research.”
“We’re honored to have Nirav Sheth as our Signature Chefs Auction Silicon Valley chair,” said Robert Pinnix, the Greater Bay Area executive director of March of Dimes. “His passion for innovation and our cause, will strengthen March of Dimes’ work to find new solutions to give all babies the best possible start in life.”
In addition to his role of this year’s chair, Sheth recently also joined the local March of Dimes board, joining other Indian American Cisco executives like Pavani Reddy, director of strategic planning, marketing operations and business analytics.
