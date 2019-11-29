The American Civil Liberties Union says a member of the U.S. Army from India has been granted citizenship after a lengthy delay.
Army Specialist Hiren Korat had enlisted in the Army three years ago as part of a program that was supposed to lead to expedited citizenship. But after two years of waiting, the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit in January to speed up the process. Korat was awarded citizenship Aug. 16 in Bedford, the Associated Press reports.
In 2016, he enlisted in the Army Reserves Select Reserve and served in a medical support unit based in Houston, The New Hampshire Union Leader reported. When he applied for his citizenship in 2017, he expected to become naturalized in a matter of months, after an agreement with the U.S. government.
Korat applied for his citizenship as part of a program run through the Department of Defense called MAVNI, or the Military Accessions Vital to National Interest program.
While its implementation is currently being revised, at the time MAVNI allowed “certain non-citizens who are legally present in the United States to join the U.S. military and apply immediately for U.S. citizenship,” the Department of Homeland Security website explains, “without first obtaining lawful permanent residence.”
The program, which was only available to applicants with certain skills, such as “physicians, nurses and experts in certain languages with associated cultural backgrounds,” was a perfect fit for Korat, according to the New York Daily News.
After he reported for service, an army representative would acknowledge his “honorable service for purposes of naturalization,” and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services would then fast-track his application.
The program, run through the Department of Defense, recruited immigrants who demonstrate critical language and medical skills as part of a path to citizenship. The program has been put on hold to new recruits amid concerns that immigrant recruits were not screened adequately, and security threats were slipping through the system.
His lawyers explained that, even though he had debt, he never missed a payment. Additionally, his mother had worked as a politician in his native India, but retired in 2012.
"Our client fulfilled his end of the bargain, but the United States government has not," Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at the ACLU of New Hampshire said in a statement.
"The government’s actions with respect to our client’s rightful application for citizenship are arbitrary, unfair, and unlawful. Our lawsuit asks the government to right this wrong and make good on its promise to naturalize a soldier who is selflessly serving this country,” she continued.
They won, and Korat was finally awarded citizenship.
