The City of Sunnyvale, Calif., recently recognized some of its most distinguished residents, including Indian American student Kaushik Tota.
Tota, a junior at Saint Francis High School, was chosen as the ‘High School Student of the Year.’ The award was presented to Tota for his excellence in academics, extra circular activities and outstanding community service.
Tota and other awardees were honored by Mayor Larry Klein and councilmembers Sept. 18 at the Sunnyvale’s State of the City Celebration, an annual community awards program.
Award nominations were accepted from the community this summer and reviewed by a panel of former community awards winners.
Other awards which were handed out during the ceremony included: Educator of the Year; Environmental Achievement; Business of the Year; Contribution to the Arts; and Distinguished Resident of the Year.
According to the city, these awards “honor the contributions of some of the residents who make Sunnyvale a special place to live.”
The accomplished student, who participated in ABC’s popular trivia show, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” was also awarded the title of ‘High School Science Champion’ by ACE National Science Championship in May in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tota has earned distinguished awards at several science fair competitions, including the top prize at California State Science Fair and the 3M Discovery’s Young Scientist California State Merit Award. As part of his science project, Tota developed a portable, reusable, and inexpensive magnesium air fuel cell which can be used in remote areas.
Tota is also the founder of the nonprofit Science and Robotics, which teaches kids circuitry, robotics and other science concepts in a fun and an interactive way. (For more information, visit www.scienceandrobotics.org). In the past, he has conducted several camps at local city libraries and taught 200-plus kids who were ultimately drawn into learning more about STEM.
Alongside science, Tota is also passionate about spreading environmental awareness in the community. In order to facilitate that, he has created a network of youth ambassadors from different high schools in the San Francisco Bay Area to conduct assemblies in elementary and middle schools to make the kids aware of environmentalism and climate change. (visit www.climateyouthambassadors.org)
Tota said his parents, grandparents and his entire family has provided him with inspiration to follow his passions and give back to the community.
