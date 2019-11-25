The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund Nov. 18 announced that city officials in Houston, Texas, adopted an accommodation policy for Sikh Indian Americans to serve with their articles of faith intact at the Houston Police Department.
HPD is the largest law enforcement agency in Texas, and among the largest in the country to adopt such a policy, according to the news release.
This “monumental” policy will ensure that HPD opens its doors for Sikh to serve and will lead the way for future policies in cities nationwide, SALDEF said.
Mayor Sylvester Turner kicked off a press conference remembering and thanking Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal for his pioneering service.
“This day just didn’t happen on its own, the work of Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal laid the predicate, the foundation for today,” Turner said, going on to talk about the diversity of the city. “Diversity doesn't mean much if it's not about being inclusive … today we are making sure that diversity is represented around the table of public service in the city of Houston.”
Added SALDEF executive director Kiran Kaur Gill: “Diversity and inclusion are a fundamental American ideal, the Houston Police Department has demonstrated how to uphold and strengthen this ideal.
Gill then thanked Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo for enacting this important policy change and went on to say.
“We believe that this announcement will inspire other local law enforcement units from around the country to follow in the city of Houston’s footsteps,” the SALDEF executive director added.
SALDEF regional director Bobby Singh has been supporting and encouraging the efforts of diversity and inclusion in the city of Houston for over 25-years and today was the culmination of those efforts, Singh said.
“Today with the Harris County Sheriff's Department and the Houston Police Department, we have two of the largest law enforcement agencies in the state of Texas, that have put a stake in the ground and said we believe in inclusion,” he said.
Today’s policy change follows the successful policy change of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, which in 2012 fully accepted Sikh American officers and candidates, the Riverside Police Department in California who amended their uniform policy in 2014, and the successful policy change and recruitment of Sandeep Dhaliwal by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in 2015, SALDEF said.
“Now the challenge is for others to follow the lead that Houston is setting today,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
