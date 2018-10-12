Pedestrians walk past a Harvard University building on Aug. 30, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Speaking on a conference call Oct. 10 ahead of the upcoming Students for Fair Admissions Inc. vs. Harvard affirmative action trial, Indian American activist Anjali Thakur-Mittal said the lawsuit “poses a fundamental threat to opportunity for millions of young people. It jeopardizes the right of every college and university to build diverse student bodies.” (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)