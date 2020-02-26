The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the Arab American Institute, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC and NALEO Educational Fund are launching 2020 Census hotlines for the communities they serve. The hotlines will answer calls in over ten languages, including Hindi and Bengali.
The hotlines will serve as a crucial resource for individuals who have questions or concerns regarding the upcoming 2020 Census. These civil rights organizations will be coordinating to provide information about the Census, answer questions, and when needed, follow up on challenges to participating in the count, stated a press release.
“The Census hotline is designed as a real-time resource for individuals who have questions regarding the upcoming Census – from basic information requests to legal incidents that may require a rapid response,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Our central goal is ensuring a full and accurate count of all people, with a particular focus on communities that have historically proven hard to count…We aim to eliminate all barriers that might prevent people from accessing the 2020 Census, which drives the allocation of federal funding, shapes redistricting efforts at virtually every level, and informs public policies for the next decade.”
Asian Americans Advancing Justice is an affiliation of organizations that provide programs and services to the Asian American Pacific Islander community nationwide.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice’s hotline number is (844) 2020-API or (844) 202-0274. The hotline will be available in Hindi and Bengali/Bangla.
“We are launching the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hotline with our partner APIAVote to ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of status, is able to get the answers they need to fully participate in the 2020 Census,” said John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice. “It is important that we have robust participation because each census response is a piece of a puzzle that, when completed, creates a picture of who we are as Americans, and what we need to know about the growing and changing needs of our community. From funding for college financial aid, hospitals, roads, and community centers to where to put the next schools or businesses, a full and accurate 2020 Census helps to respond to the specific needs of our families and neighbors.”
