WASHINGTON – American civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. spoke to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) in a Zoom call on May 21 and assured that COVID-19 assistance is on its way, amid the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, PTR made a plea to Jackson to request President Joe Biden to expeditiously release an allotment of Astra Zeneca vaccines for India from the 80 million vaccines that the U.S. has offered to donate overseas. PTR conveyed the gratitude of the people of Tamil Nadu and of Chief Minister MK Stalin to Jackson for their efforts to assist India, including Tamil Nadu, during this pandemic.
Jackson also conveyed a personal message to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Chief Minister Stalin, You are the man! Help is coming. Chief Minister Stalin, Help is on the way. Dawn of the morning is coming. We will win this battle! We will win this battle! We will conquer this disease, Keep hope alive! Thank God, Bless you guys."
On May 19, Jackson had urged Biden to allocate at least 60 million vaccine doses to India out of the 80 million announced earlier by the president. Jackson was also joined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in making a moral appeal and the duo assured that help is on its way.
In related news, PTI reported that a key Congressional committee May 19 unanimously passed a resolution that expressed solidarity with India during the Covid-19 crisis and urged the Biden administration to facilitate private, in-kind medical supply donations to India.
The resolution, introduced by Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot, the two co-chairs of the Congressional India Caucus, has 24 co-sponsors including 13 members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
