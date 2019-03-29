A coalition of civil rights organizations will collectively launch a national ‘Day of Action’ April 1 to draw attention to the issue of accurately counting minorities and immigrants on the 2020 Census.
“The 2020 census is one of the most urgent civil rights issues facing our country,” Vanita Gupta, Indian American president and CEO of the Leadership Conference Education Fund, said at a briefing for reporters March 28. “The April 1 Day of Action is an important opportunity to educate communities on the importance of an accurate Census count,” she said, noting that the under-count of minorities has been at “disproportionately high rates.”
Census data is used to determine the allocation of $800 billion in funding for programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, said the veteran civil rights activist, who formerly headed up the civil rights division at the Justice Department during the Obama administration. Census data is also used by businesses as to how and where to best serve communities, and is also used to carve out Congressional districts, among other factors.
“We want to ensure that no one gets left behind, and that the Census has the funding and leadership to get the count right,” said Gupta.
The Leadership Conference, along with several organizations and states, have sued the Trump administration to take off a new question asking whether the respondent is a citizen. The plaintiffs have argued that the inclusion of the question will lead to fear among minorities that their response will be used for immigration enforcement actions, such as deportation. The plaintiffs argue that immigrants will not respond to the 2020 Census, leading to a severe under-count.
The decision on whether to keep the question on the current Census form is scheduled to be taken up by the Supreme Court. Lower courts have blocked the administration’s ability to use the question. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Tp9oSn)
“While the Census may have political consequences, its conduct must be strictly nonpartisan and non-political. This count is the bedrock of representative democracy,” said Gupta in a press statement following the call with reporters.
Terry Ao Minnis, director of census and voting programs at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, told reporters: “We know already that our communities are under-counted. The mistrust of the Census among communities of color leads to lower participation.”
Minnis noted that there are 22 million Asian Americans living in the U.S. – a large percentage of this population are immigrants.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice has created a web portal — https://www.countusin2020.org — to disseminate information about the Census. Information on the portal is available in several languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Urdu, and other South Asian languages.
“The Constitution mandates that everyone must be counted, not just citizens,” stated Minnis.
