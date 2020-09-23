Claremont Graduate University Drucker School of Management Sept. 9 announced that Ryan Patel, already a go-to authority on political economy and corporate governance, has received a new honor as well as a new course.
The Indian American, also a global business executive and frequent contributor to a wide variety of media outlets, is an advisory board member and senior fellow with the Drucker School of Management, the university release said. And soon he will be offering a transdisciplinary course on global leadership, the release said.
Patel has been named by the National Association of Asian American Professionals as one of this year’s recipients of the NAAAP100 Award, which recognizes the exemplary leadership and entrepreneurial achievements of members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities, CGU said.
“Patel’s unique and inherent knowledge of the ever-changing nature of trends,” the NAAAP announcement said, “has been vital in providing valuable strategy and leadership in developing domestic and international growth plans across multi-cultural and cross-functional teams for some of the world’s most innovative companies.”
NAAAP is one of the oldest, largest, and fastest-growing pan-Asian organizations in North America.
Previous award winners include the late Senator Daniel Inouye, Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, Superbowl MVP Hines Ward, and playwright David Henry Hwang.
In Patel’s acceptance remarks he said that although he wished he could speak at the conference and meet everyone in person, “this ‘new normal’ is an opportunity for all of us to still use our voices and to come together.”
This is already evident, he added, in the cultural awareness being spread across news and media right now, the release notes.
“I’m looking forward to actual impact, not just a tokenism of diversity and inclusion, but an actual place where we have accountability, results, and all of us can come together,” said Patel.
In his new course, Patel will be covering seven modules on topics and issues central in most financial discussions today: the global economy, marketing and brand, corporate leadership, technology, diversity, inclusion, equity, and scaling businesses for a global market, it said.
Patel’s goal is to draw on his regular engagement with business media on breaking global business news to immerse his students in real-world scenarios taking place in real-time.
“I’m excited about this. I really want this experience to be different for my students,” he said in the university report. “This course will focus on individuals learning to work on teams and how to build brands for themselves. I’m going to assign them group projects that will allow them to address some of the kinds of situational problems that I’ve encountered in my career.”
Patel received his BA from UC Berkeley, his MBA from the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business, and his Corporate Governance and Board of Directors Certification from UCLA Anderson School of Management.
