The U.S. Congress recently announced its 2020 class of Congressional Gold Medal Award recipients, honoring a plethora of young Indian American students, among others.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ award for young Americans. The program is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Young people may register when they turn 13 and a half years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday.
Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.
Each level involves setting goals in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration, according to the foundation.
This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, recipients are honored for achieving their own challenging goals after registering for the program, the foundation noted.
Regardless of a recipient’s situation, they can earn a Congressional Award, which has no minimum grade point average requirements. It accommodates young people with special needs or disabilities who are willing to take the challenge.
Chinmai Srinivas of Moraga was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal Award in California’s 11th Congressional District; Arun Ahuja of Pleasanton and Lavanya Neti of Fremont were named awardees in California’s 15th Congressional District; Maya Abiram of Cupertino, Calif., was named in the 17th Congressional District; Rushil Srivastava of San Jose was named in California’s 19th District; Thrisha Senthilnathan of Cerritos was named in the state’s 38th Congressional District; and Sohel Bagai of Orange and Nikhil Kapoor of Irvine were named in the 45th Congressional District.
In Connecticut, Shouri Akarapu of Norwalk and Gaurov Bansal of Stamford were named in the 4th Congressional District.
In Florida, Harshitha Uppada of Orlando was named in the 7th Congressional District; and Rahul Ainpudi of Tampa was named in the 14th District.
Georgia’s awardees included Sumil Shah of Milton in the 6th Congressional District; and Nathan Ramaswamy of Suwanee in the 7th Congressional District.
Harjot Badwal of Malden, Massachusetts, was named a recipient in the state’s 5th Congressional District.
Nivetha Nithyanandan of Henderson, Nevada, was named in the 3rd Congressional District.
New Jersey’s recipients included Ishika Patel of Cape May Court House in the 2nd District; Rahul Sobti of Ocean was named in the 4th Congressional District; and Sindhu Nagarakanti of Basking Ridge was named in the 7th District.
In New York, Sahit Dokku of New Hyde Park and Dhruv Malhotra of Melville were awarded in the 3rd District; Diya Rajput of Forest Hills was named in the 6th District; and Malhaar Agrawal of Scarsdale was named in the 16th District.
In North Carolina, Rithvik Chelasani of Concord was named in the 8th District; and Simona Adhikari of Charlotte was named in the 9th District.
Ohio recipients included Laalitya Acharya of Mason and Dhritik Manchaiah of Springsporo were named in the 1st District; Rishi Sagar Appalaneni of Dayton and Neeti Prasad of Beavercreek were named in the 10th District.
Pennsylvania’s awardees included Vikas Rana of Glen Mills in the 5th District and Kavi Gandhi of West Chester in the 6th District.
In Texas, Megha Bhatia of Houston was named in the 2nd Congressional District; Kishan Srikanth of Plano was named in the 3rd District; Lekha Surapeneni of Pearland was named in the 22nd District; and Dhyasa Kumar of Austin was named in the 31st Congressional District.
Venkat Lakireddy of Sandy, Utah, was honored in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
And in Washington, Varun Mehta of Sammamish was named in the 8th Congressional District.
The United States Congress established The Congressional Award in 1979 to recognize initiative, service, and achievement in young people. It began as a bipartisan effort in both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives.
The awardees will be honored at a gold medal ceremony in Washington, D.C., in June.
