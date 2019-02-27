Modern Healthcare Feb. 20 released its 2019 list of the “Top 25 Women in Healthcare” which honors female executives from different sectors of the health care industry, and Indian American Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is among the honorees.
The biennial program recognizes women in a variety of leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.
These high achievers, noted the publication, are “developing policy, leading change and guiding healthcare delivery improvement” across the country.
To create the list, Modern Healthcare said it accepted hundreds of nominations for women who are in health care leadership roles across the country. The publication added that a panel of judges and “top editors” at the publication selected who to include on the list.
Verma has led the powerful federal agency since March 2017. Since then, the publication stated, the CMS has pursued a number of new policy initiatives, adding, “Perhaps most controversial has been the agency’s work on Medicaid work requirements.”
Under Verma’s watch, it said, the CMS issued guidance to states on what it would take to get a waiver approved, which has happened for seven states so far.
She has also been at the forefront of the agency’s push for “hospital price transparency” and modifications to “alternative pay models,” the publication added.
The list also includes Madeline Bell, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; Kathy Lancaster, executive VP and CFO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals; and Karen Lynch, executive VP of CVS Health.
“I am pleased to nominate Seema Verma to serve as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” said President Donald Trump in a statement while naming her to the post. “She has decades of experience advising on Medicare and Medicaid policy and helping states navigate our complicated systems. Together, Chairman (Tom) Price and Seema Verma are the dream team that will transform our healthcare system for the benefit of all Americans.”
Verma, the president and founder of Indianapolis, Ind.-based health policy consulting firm SVC Inc., helped design the state’s Obamacare Medicaid expansion model, known as Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0.
Verma, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, served as Indiana’s health reform lead following the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2T6nLKt)
