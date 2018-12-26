Carnegie Mellon University Dec. 5 announced that its Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy dean Ramayya Krishnan was named the 2018 Bright Internet Award winner.
Krishnan was named the award recipient from the Korea Society of Management Information Systems for his scholarly achievements and contributions in the field of management information systems, according to the university.
The award honors those who have made excellent scholarly achievements and contributions in the field of management information systems, especially in the area of Bright Internet research and development.
Krishnan is the W. W. Cooper and Ruth F. Cooper Professor of Management Science and Information Systems at Heinz College and in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy. The Indian American educator founded the information systems management program at CMU and has led the establishment of funded research centers focused on data driven decision-making in key societal domains. These centers include Traffic21, Metro21 Smart Cities Institute and the Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center. Krishnan has presented at the World Economic Forum on smart cities and big data, the university said.
A faculty member at CMU since 1988, Krishnan was appointed dean when the Heinz College was created in 2008. He was reappointed upon the completion of his first term as dean in 2014.
Krishnan was educated at the Indian Institute of Technology and the University of Texas at Austin. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in industrial engineering and operations research, and a doctorate in management science and information systems.
He has served as department editor for information systems at management science, the premier journal of the Operations Research and Management Science Community. Krishnan is an INFORMS Fellow, a former member of the Global Agenda Council on Data Driven Development of the World Economic Forum, and a former president of the INFORMS Information Systems Society and the INFORMS Computing Society, according to his bio.
He is the recipient of the prestigious Y. Nayuduamma award in 2015 for his contributions to telecommunications management and business technology. He is also the recipient in 2017 of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Technology at Madras.
Krishnan’s government service includes his current work on the IT and Services Advisory Board chaired by Gov. Tom Wolf of the state of Pennsylvania. He has served as an Information Technology and Data Science expert member of multiple U.S. State Department delegations and briefed ICT ministers of ASEAN in October 2014 on big data technology and policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.