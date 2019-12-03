Indian American CNN television political analyst Peter Mathews has announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 47th District for the 2020 primary season.
Mathews and his campaign team are looking for non-corporate, individual donations to fund the Candidate Statement in County Voter Guide mailed to 372,000 district voters, a news release said.
Mathews is a professor of political science and international relations at Cypress College and political analyst on CNN, CNN International, Sky News UK, BBC Radio and other media.
He is also the author of his new book, Dollar Democracy on Steroids, which focuses on the corruption and negative effects of big money in politics and how to change this.
Born and raised in India until the age of 10, Mathews’ father was from Kerala and his mother from Chennai where he grew up with his cousins, who are still living there.
“The strength and foundation of our Indian heritage and culture have helped enrich America,” Mathews says.
Both of his parents were educators. His father came to the United States to pursue his doctorate in psychology in 1961; his mother was a special education teacher. With their hard work and dedication, just like many in the Indian American community, his parents gave their children the opportunity to achieve the American Dream, his bio notes.
As a parent of a young child, Mathews feels and sees firsthand the importance of protecting the future of our children and grandchildren all over our diverse America.
Mathews is running for Congress in the Feb. 22 to March 3, 2020 California primary – the new California election system provides 11 days for voting.
He is running now because of his concern that today millions of Americans do not have the same opportunity that he and his parents had to live the American Dream: to have a debt-free higher education, meaningful and well-paid professions that enabled them to become home owners, and send children to college, the news release said.
For a long time, Mathews has felt that this was due to the corruption of our politics through the influence of big money lobbyists, the release said.
Mathews has published two books on this subject: Dollar Democracy: With Liberty and Justice for Some, and How to Reclaim the American Dream for All.
Mathews values highly the contributions of Indian American entrepreneurs and important professionals such as doctors, scientists, and engineers, who have provided a strong part of the foundation of a vibrant America, a release said.
Mathews says that in Congress he will ensure that they will continue doing so. Additionally, he says he will especially promote closer India-United States relations.
“As long as all the voters know about his qualifications and ideas, we will win the primary election by capturing first or second place,” Mathews insisted.
California has a top-two open primary in which any voter can vote for any candidate regardless of political party, and the top-two vote getters, regardless of party, will win and advance to the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.
Mathews has previously run for Congress in the state, though unsuccessfully.
