File photo of Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi displaying a report during a House hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 19, 2021. Krishnamoorthi led 40 colleagues Aug. 31 in sending a letter to Congressional leadership calling for an end to employment-based Green Card backlogs for individuals such as H-1B holders, which was also signed by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)