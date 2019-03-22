The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation March 7 announced its cohort of 2019 Coke Scholars, with a number of Indian American and South Asian Americans among the group.
A total of 150 individuals were named scholars, with each set to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of 6,150-plus alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world, Coca-Cola said in a news release.
The entire class of scholars will attend the 2019 Scholars Weekend April 4 through April 7 for a time of inspiration, fun and camaraderie, it said.
Scholars will be honored at Coca-Cola’s 31st annual Scholars Banquet and participate in its Leadership Development Institute, an intensive leadership training during Scholars Weekend that challenges them to develop an inside-out leadership philosophy.
At least 22 of the scholars are either Indian American or South Asian American. Among them include Akshar Agarwal of Hamden High School in Hamden, Connecticut; Praneeth Alla of Exton, Pennsylvania-based Episcopal Academy; Yamini Ananth of Atholton High School in Columbia, Maryland; Saanya Bhargava of Austin, Texas-based Westlake High School; and Lincoln (Nebraska) East High School’s Ina Bhoopalam.
Also named scholars were Niran Chattha of Lafayette Senior High School in Lexington, Kentucky; Sanjana Dutt of Mounds View High School in Minnesota; Ishika Gupta of Fargo, North Dakota’s Ronald N. Davies High School; Akash Gururaja of Linn Mar High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Rekha Iyer of Naperville, Illinois-based Neuqua Valley High School; and Preeti Krishnamani of Charter School of Wilmington in Delaware.
Other scholars named were Sravya Kuchibhotla of Panther Creek High School in Morrisville, North Carolina; Priyanka Kumar of The Hotchkiss School in Latham, New York; Meghna Mallapan of Roosevelt High School in West Des Moines, Iowa; Amatullah Mir of Hickory Hills, Illinois-based Aqsa High School; Divya Nagaraj of William P. Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas; Siona Prasad of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Vienna, Virginia; Isha Puri of Horace Greeley High School of Chappaqua, New York; and Sibani Ram of Dubuque, Iowa-based Dubuque Senior High School.
Other South Asian Americans named scholars included Sukesh Ram of BASIS Peoria in Phoenix, Arizona; Jothi Ramaswamy of Lakeland Senior High School in Mohegan Lake, New York; Akash Rudra of Chattahoochee High School in Alpharetta, Georgia; and Madison Singh of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Veterans Memorial High School.
