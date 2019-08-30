Samaira Mehta had a novel idea in helping kids learn how to code as part of a board game years ago.
The success of CoderBunnyz (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2W0AOP8) didn’t result in any complacency on her part, instead spurring her on to other ventures.
Mehta, now 11, a rising sixth grader living in Santa Clara, Calif., is hoping to take the same concept of CoderBunnyz but with a focus on enlightening kids about artificial intelligence through a board game called CoderMindz.
Since Mehta spoke with India-West several years ago, when she was just 8, CoderBunnyz has been taken to a whole new level of success.
CoderBunnyz is now already being used as a STEM coding tool at over 600 schools and over 380 libraries in the U.S. and all around the world.
“CoderBunnyz’s vision of the future is to quickly accelerate on the strong foundation we have built and scale the mission in each and every country in the world,” Mehta told India-West. “A lot of people all around the world are telling me how CoderBunnyz is helping their family and kids introduced to coding and many girls are moving into computer science. I am so pleased to see the progress and impact the coding games are bringing to the world,” the young Indian American said.
“CoderBunnyz now has established itself as a big mission. A mission to teach all 1 billion kids in the world to code,” she added.
The “Yes One Billion Kids Can Code” is the most important venture to Mehta, she told India-West. The venture is an initiative started by Mehta and her 7-year-old brother Aadit.
Their hope is, by the time they go to college, they want to ensure that all 1 billion kids in the world who do not have access to coding tools will have already started their path towards coding and computational thinking.
There are over 7 billion people in the world. According to the census, 26 percent of those people are kids age 0-14. That is around 1.9 billion and over 50 percent of those living below the poverty line, Mehta noted.
“That means they may not have access to basic needs like food, shelter, clothing and more. Let alone tools that help in computational thinking or coding. That is where ‘Yes, 1 Billion Kids Can Code’ comes in,” she asserted.
A lot of big companies including Facebook are supporting the mission, the youngster told India-West. The hope is to get all kids on that coding path by 2030.
“Additionally, I have been doing a lot of speaker events, including at the world’s largest conference MWC’19 Barcelona that has 107,000 participants. I am also expanding coding workshops all over the world to getting more girls in coding and computer science. I am humbled to have come along far, but my plans are much bigger,” she said confidently.
“I have done over 100 workshops with the board game in Silicon Valley, teaching over 3,000 kids, including over 50 at Google HQ. This mission itself has touched over 1 million kids all across the world,” she noted to India-West.
“If there was a way to gravitate these kids to coding and computational thinking, with their early interest, they could grow into someone who could stand on their own feet,” she continued. “While not every student will become a coder when they grow up, but a basic coding understanding can make them better thinkers.”
Mehta notes that the ‘1 Billion Kids’ initiative has made significant progress since it launched.
Her games will be available in the Japanese language soon, reaching 127 million people in Japan starting in September. They are being translated into Chinese, reaching 1.2 billion Chinese speakers in the world, available later this year.
Additionally, Mehta said she is in conversation aimed at taking it to France and later in all of Europe by the end of 2019.
The enterprising youngster added that she is working with an organization to spread the mission to 13 countries in Africa and later all of Africa.
Outside of CoderBunnyz, Mehta also started an initiative called “Girls U Code” to teach coding to underrepresented girls, which she says has been featured in over 100 media across the world.
Now, she has set out to help those with AI with the game CoderMindz, which opened up an opportunity to be a part of a NASDAQ bell ringing ceremony.
Mehta recounted to India-West an anecdote that led to the creation of CoderMindz.
“My dad came home from work one day and told my brother and me how cool it was that he got to design the AI chips that actually made the self-driving cars and drones work,” she said.
“My brother asked, ‘What really is AI?’ That got me thinking, ‘Wouldn't many other kids have that same question?’ So, after getting a little training from my dad, and some inspiration from my brother, I created the world's first ever AI board game: CoderMindz.”
In Codermindz you train your robot using Java code, then identify (infer) an image by collecting data. If you reach the end before the others do, you win. However, through the game, you must beware of laser zaps that send you back to start.
To date, Mehta said the games have been such a success that they are already making a profit. She told India-West they are donating parts of the profits to social causes.
Though very young, Mehta says she has learned to not worry about failure, but to worry about missed opportunities when you don’t try.
“If I have an opportunity to do something, and I’m not sure whether or not to do it, I remember this quote, and I give it a try because I wouldn’t have known what would have happened if I didn’t try,” she said.
