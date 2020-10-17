A coffee table book chronicling the history of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin was released during the mini-convention and the fall governing body meeting Sept. 26.
The first copy of the book was presented by Dr. Ranga Reddy, chair, AAPI History Task Force and past president, who wrote the book over the past three decades.
Reddy, who was honored during the convention, in his remarks, said, “The journey to the land of opportunities by physicians of Indian origin began in the early 1960s and the 1970s who began establishing themselves across the United States. It was tough and challenging for the pioneers to establish practice and find suitable job opportunities in the U.S. Faced with instances of overt as well as subtle discrimination in residency recruitment and license reciprocity, physicians of Indian origin organized themselves in several states to fight the unfair treatment.”
Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, current AAPI president, said, “Over the past 37 years, AAPI has grown and is now the largest ethnic medical society in the United States, representing the interests of over 100,000 Indian American physicians and Fellows.”
