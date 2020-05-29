An Indian American senior at Northwestern University is doing his part to try and alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic through a nonprofit he founded.
Tejas Sekhar, who is graduating this spring from Northwestern with a neuroscience and English literature degree, believes he has come up with the right solution to the pandemic, and an innovation challenge seconded that.
Sekhar won first place and $2,000 at the 2020 TFA Social Innovation Challenge for his solution related to asset-based community development through mitigating food insecurity to promote sustainable lifestyle practices, and achieve better overall community health in the West and South Sides of Chicago.
“In light of the inequity created by COVID-19 and the socially-responsible nature of the competition, I was inspired to use the prize money to buy 100-plus face shields for a local hospital here in my hometown of St. Louis,” Sekhar told India-West in an email.
“Realizing the need in the community was far more expansive than just the one hospital I donated to, I founded (nonprofit) EndingCOVID.org,” he added. “As a way to raise money and locally distribute resources to both health care and essential workers as well as vulnerable populations such as homeless and veteran shelters. We've recently expanded our team as well as our focus from St. Louis to the Chicagoland area and North Carolina region,” he said.
In addition to EndingCOVID, Sekhar has also been working with a team based out of Northwestern, Stanford, Berkeley and Washington University to create Compass, a two-way SMS triaging platform for low-income communities to provide more equitable access to COVID-related health care.
Four members of the team, including Sekhar, are 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3g7595I). The team developed its solution during hack:now, a pandemic-oriented hackathon hosted by U.C. Berkeley, which led to its selection for an award from Microsoft.
The team was also just been accepted to Sling Health, a St. Louis-based health care accelerator to bring our product to market in the local community, Sekhar added.
“To achieve the goals that we have set, we would like to garner more media attention to create more awareness about the work we are doing, as well as incentivize people to donate to EndingCOVID,” the Indian American said in his email. “We recently collaborated with Unplugg'd, a platform dedicated to authentic conversation via longform storytelling and dialogue, to promote awareness for both of our causes.
More information about the collaboration can be found by visiting www.endingcovid.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.