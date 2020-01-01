POMONA, Calif. — Despite a forecast for rain, the sun shone through parted clouds in time for the International Institute of Gurmat Studies’ annual Darbar-E-Khalsa celebration Dec. 25.
For the past 34 years, thousands of Sikhs from across the country have convened in honor of the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. At this year’s event, which took place at the Fairplex-L.A.County Fairgrounds, here, attendees gathered to recognize the guru’s 353rd Prakash Utsav.
Regular participant and volunteer Poonam Kaur said the annual function is meaningful for local Sikhs. “It brings the community together to celebrate oneness, and understand the Guru’s message of equality, humility and seva,” Kaur said. “It strengthens the message of pride in being part of this Sikh Khalsa faith, and encourages us to be courageous and brave against any adversity.”
Throughout the day, visitors had the chance to interact with members of the community, shop at the Khalsa Bazaar, partake in the langar, and perhaps most importantly, sit with other Sikhs to listen to and sing shabad kirtan, peaceful praises of God from the scriptures.
A diverse range of local youth groups and ragi jathas from around the world sang kirtan for the congregation. This year, a total of 22 ragi groups and more than 450 children from gurdwaras across the state had the opportunity to perform. A highlight of the Kirtan Divaan was the performance by five different ragi jathas that came together to sing Gurbani – a symbol of unification.
“When you see tens of thousands of people in bright turbans and suits enjoying lively Kirtan, amazing food and each other’s company, especially somewhere where this kind of congregation doesn’t happen often, the sense of pride in community is almost overwhelming,” volunteer Sahib Singh said.
Also coming together were dedicated volunteers from the Southern California gurdwaras to provide sumptuous and delicious langar for the thousands who attended the event.
At the Khalsa Bazaar were stalls that displayed items including Sikh art and paintings, Punjabi clothes, jewelry and books. Additionally, community outreach groups had booths to register voters and educate the community about current Sikh initiatives.
After the kirtan program wrapped up inside with ‘Ardaas’ and the reading of ‘Guruji’s Hukam,’ children and other participants met outside for the parade. With inspiring Sikh slogans chanted in unison, such as “Deg Teg Fateh” and “Bole So Nihal!” spirited devotees walked together to send off the Sri Guru Granth Sahib in a helicopter with prestige and reverence.
Revolutionary thinker and IIGS founder Capt. Kanwar Harbhajan Singh, endearingly referred to as “Bhapaji,” came up with the idea for Darbar-E-Khalsa to give the Sikh American community a place to come together and remember Guru Gobind Singhji, who established the Khalsa in 1699. Bhapaji purposefully created the event in a way that empowers Sikh youth to do Kirtan, facilitate and set up the event, make announcements and participate in a variety of other activities that sharpen leadership abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.