A sexual assault and harassment lawsuit leveled last year against Centennial, Colorado, business incubator Innovation Pavilion and its Indian American founder Waqar Ahmed has been dropped amid a settlement agreement.
The lawsuit was filed in May 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2VVbbev) by Suzy Gutierrez against the incubator and Ahmed, according to a businessden.com report.
As part of the settlement, Ahmed must make monthly payments to Gutierrez until October 2020, court documents said, according to the report.
The amount of each payment, however, was not disclosed.
Gutierrez, a former Innovation Pavilion employee, alleged Ahmed sexually assaulted her multiple times and used business trips “to try and cultivate a sexual relationship” with her.
The case, first reported by BusinessDen, resulted in Ahmed’s resignation as CEO. He released a video in response to the lawsuit in which he claimed his relationship with Gutierrez was consensual. The company dissolved months later, the report notes.
Another former employee also told BusinessDen last May that she was sexually harassed by Ahmed.
Ahmed founded Innovation Pavilion in 2011 as a coworking and event campus for startups. The company’s operations at its Centennial campus at 9200 E. Mineral Ave. ceased last year, and Ahmed’s plans to open campuses in other cities — including Joliet, Illinois — never came to fruition, the report said.
