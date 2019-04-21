The state of Colorado April 1 announced that, going forward, the second Sunday of every April in the state will be known as “Sikh Recognition Day.”
The proclamation was announced during the religious and historic holiday for Sikhs known as Vaisakhi.
In the historic proclamation signed by newly-elected Gov. Jared Polis, core aspects of the Sikh faith are discussed in great detail.
The proclamation begins with referencing “Nil Sine Numine,” the motto of Colorado and how it closely aligns to “Ek Onkar,” or the one shared light and essence amongst us all, according to a news release.
Concepts in the Sikh faith, such as selfless service, eternal optimism and the well-being of everyone, are woven throughout the proclamation to pay respect to Sikh teachings and how the Sikh community in Colorado has given back, the release said.
According to Serene Singh, who spearheaded the effort for “Sikh Recognition Day,” the proclamation signed by Polis is a dream made a reality.
Singh says that she is “proud to be a Sikh in this beautiful state and that today is a win for Sikhs, for Coloradans, and for our community!"
This proclamation comes at a time for Sikhs in the state of Colorado in which the community has increased in population drastically in the past few decades.
With four Gurdwaras in the state, a Sikh Student Association at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and non-profits aimed at uplifting the Sikh community in the state, this proclamation pays homage to the entire Sikh community with references to core Sikh concepts.
Singh credits the historical proclamation to Polis, the UC-Boulder Sikh Student Association, her older sister Naureen Singh and the Colorado Sikh community for supporting the effort, according to the release.
