SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Men, women and children from around the Indian American community dressed in their colorful and festive best danced with verve, vigor and vivacity at the SEF Dussehra Dandia Grand Finale' Extravaganza organized by the Sankara Eye Foundation at the Santa Clara Convention Center here Oct. 12.
The Sankara Eye Foundation’s dandia event attended by thousands has grown to become synonymous with Navratri and Dussehra festivities in the Bay area. This year, the non-profit set up three dandia events in the Bay Area which began last month.
This is SEF’s 16th year of conducting the mammoth event that had a live band where Preetysha and Sameer with Shree Shakti sang to create the right milieu for traditional and other dancing. The event also had a kids dancing area, photo booths, food and other stalls, and a Devi Mandir to cater to one and all. Hundreds of patrons could be seen enjoying the myriad booths.
Established in the Bay Area in 1998, SEF is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization working towards eradicating curable blindness in India. SEF currently runs nine community hospitals in different states of India and is embarking on four new hospital projects in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore and Bihar.
SEF provides free eye care for the needy in its hospitals. The rural poor make up 80 percent – approximately 200,000 patients receiving eye surgeries at the SEF hospitals. SEF has maintained the top four-star rating from Charity Navigator for sound fiscal management for seven consecutive years.
“SEF events like the dandia programs are like intermittent sprints towards the marathon goal of raising $200 million for half a million eye surgeries in the various hospitals in India by 2030. Events basically serve to raise awareness towards the issue and the work that Sankara is doing,” Murali Krishnamurthy, executive chairman of SEF US, told India-West. “We also felicitate the youth during the dandia and see them as our future ambassadors, and it is all because of the work of around 1000 SEF volunteers in the U.S. and the generosity of our donors that Sankara is able to do what it does,” he added.
Krishnamurthy mentioned that the Bay Area is responsible for raising half of the funds that the organization raises in the U.S. “Unlike other non-profit organizations, our funding model is to involve as many people as possible. We have 90,000 donors in the U.S. that contribute an average of $30,” he said.
“SEF is building a 350 -bed eye hospital where 50,000 free eye surgeries will be performed annually and the inauguration of the Indore facility is scheduled for January 2020 for which the U.S. arm of SEF is tasked to raise $1 million by end of 2019. The other hospital scheduled to open next year is the Jhunjhunwala Sankara Eye Hospital in Mumbai in June 2020. Similarly, the non-profit has secured a land lease for its hospital in Hyderabad from the government of Telangana and the hospital construction is scheduled to begin soon,” explained Krishnamurthy about the upcoming projects.
The non-profit received another feather in its cap in March this year when Dr. RV Ramani, founder and managing trustee of SEF India, received the Padma Shree from the president of India for his work towards eradicating curable blindness in India since 1977. Ramani is expected to attend the fundraiser for the non-profit in Fremont on Nov. 9.
SEF was also recently showcased at the IIT-IIT (Influencing India’s Transformation) NGO event in Mumbai its effort to scale social impact projects in India. SEF was identified by the IIT non-profit as one of the Grow to National Scale Initiatives (GTNS) ready projects.
